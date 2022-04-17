OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Easter:

"Today, Christians in Canada and around the world will celebrate Easter and commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"Easter is a time to reflect on the values of sacrifice, hope, and forgiveness at the heart of Christ's message. Traditionally, Christians will attend church, spend time with family, and organize Easter egg hunts for children. As the holiest day of the Christian calendar, Easter is also an opportunity to recognize the strength of one's faith in helping overcome life's obstacles.

"Easter is about joy. These past two years have been challenging for us all, but as we recover from the pandemic, I invite all Canadians to celebrate what we have accomplished together and look forward with a renewed sense of hope.

"Across the country, countless Canadians of Christian faith continue to demonstrate compassion, kindness, and resilience. They unite communities by volunteering to assist the elderly and vulnerable, and donating to important causes. Day after day, so many strive to demonstrate what it means to love our neighbours as ourselves.

"As we celebrate with our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a joyful and blessed Easter."

