OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Diwali:

"Today, we join Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.

"This joyful holiday celebrates the triumph of light over darkness – good over evil and right over wrong – and the power of freedom, hope, and knowledge. On this special occasion, families and friends would typically gather to feast, exchange gifts, and pray, as they light up their homes with diyas. This year, as we continue to follow public health guidelines to keep each other and our communities safe, I know that people will find alternate ways to celebrate at home and commemorate the new beginnings at the heart of this joyful festival.

"For all of us, Diwali is also an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and promote inclusion that help us build stronger and more vibrant communities, and to recognize the important contributions that Canadians of Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist faiths make to help build a better, fairer, and more inclusive country.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I wish a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating, here in Canada and around the world."



