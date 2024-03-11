OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Commonwealth Day:

"Today, on Commonwealth Day, we join our fellow members of the Commonwealth from around the world to celebrate our shared values and advance our pursuit of a better future.

"As part of the Commonwealth, 56 countries – from the Americas to Europe, Africa, and Asia – work together on some of the world's most pressing issues. Whether it is democracy and peace, climate change, education, or sustainable development, the Commonwealth works together, using our strength in diversity, to make life better for our people. That is what this year's theme 'One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth', is all about.

"In an era of increasingly complex threats to peace and security, the global economy, and humanitarian crises, the need for the Commonwealth – and its values – is greater than ever. Together, we can tackle the challenges of tomorrow, while making sure that nations big and small have an equal voice on the world stage.

"Canada's contributions to the Commonwealth include the Commonwealth of Learning, an organization based out of British Columbia, which uses innovation to make high-quality education readily available across the world.

"Canada looks forward to the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa, in October – the first presided by His Majesty King Charles III as Head of the Commonwealth.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage Canadians to learn more about the work of the Commonwealth and our partnerships to build a better future for everyone."

