"Chinese New Year is a time to reflect on the challenges and successes of the past year and look to the future with optimism, joy, and hope. Traditionally, families and friends come together to celebrate new beginnings with family meals, fireworks, and the traditional lion dance. While festivities will look different again this year, as we continue to follow public health guidelines to ensure everyone's safety, we can all find inspiration in the bravery, resilience, and strength the tiger symbolizes. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, these are values that have guided Canadians through difficult times, and I know they will keep inspiring us as we move forward.

"The Spring Festival is also an opportunity for all of us to recognize the many contributions that Canadians of Chinese descent have made – and continue to make – to our country, and to learn more about their rich cultures, customs, and traditions. Canada's diversity is our strength, and together we will continue to build a better, fairer, and more inclusive country.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish health, happiness, and good fortune to everyone celebrating the Year of the Tiger.

"Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! Sun Nin Fai Lok!"

