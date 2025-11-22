OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - November 22 marks National Housing Day. On this day, we recognize the progress made to address the housing challenges facing Canadians and those who advocate everyday for change. Housing is more than a roof over your head. Housing connects us to the communities where we live, work, and play. National Housing Day is more than raising awareness – it is a call to action.

Canada is in a housing crisis that is several decades in the making, which is affecting communities – both rural and urban – across the country. This impact is particularly felt among younger generations and vulnerable populations.

The federal government is taking action with unprecedented investments to increase housing supply in Canada. Budget 2025: Canada Strong is making generational investments in housing and infrastructure.

These investments include the recently launched Build Canada Homes which, alongside other measures, will help double the pace of homebuilding over the next decade to increase housing supply. It will also transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyzes a more productive and innovative Canadian homebuilding sector.

Build Canada Homes will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, co-ops, student and senior housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. Build Canada Homes is responding to the housing challenges Canadians are facing with bold action.

This is only one part of a broader set of measures from the federal government to double the rate of housing construction, restore affordability, and reduce homelessness. These also include working with provinces, territories, and municipalities to help remove local barriers to building new housing supply and supporting essential infrastructure through the new Build Communities Strong Fund.

This National Housing Day, the Government of Canada reaffirms its commitment to solving Canada's housing crisis, but we know we can't do it alone. We need all levels of government, Indigenous partners, and the private sector to work in collaboration.

Together, we will help ensure that every Canadian has access to affordable housing.

