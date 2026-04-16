OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, issued the following statement on the conclusion of the Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force's mandate:

"Canada's forest sector is a cornerstone of our economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of workers and nearly 300 forest-dependent communities, many of them rural, remote and Indigenous. In the face of unjust tariffs and other significant pressures, our government is focused on what we can control: building, supporting and retooling our forest sector for prosperity and success. At home, we are working to ensure Canadian customers benefit from Canadian forest products and Canadian forest products benefits from Canadian customers, including the home-building industry. Abroad, we are diversifying trading partners and opening new markets for Canadian forest products.

"This is a big undertaking. That is why we established the Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force to promptly identify practical measures to transform and retool our industry, including to support our home-building ambitions; support product and trade diversification; and improve the long-term competitiveness of Canada's forest sector.

"Today, I am pleased to have received the Task Force's final report and recommendations. Over the past 90 days, these industry leaders worked diligently to engage all parts of the forest sector, provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous groups and labour organizations, among others, while also gathering public input. These substantial efforts informed their recommendations and allowed them to identify practical pathways toward a stronger, more resilient forest sector.

"I want to also sincerely thank the two Co–Chairs, Ken Kalesnikoff and Frédéric Verreault, for their strong leadership, as well as all Task Force members for their dedication, expertise and hard work.

"I look forward to sharing the results of this important work with Canadians. The Task Force's final report will be published on Natural Resources Canada's website in the near future. It will directly feed into our federal work to support the industry and respond to current challenges, looking ahead to the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers' meeting in June."

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada first announced the creation of the Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force on November 26, 2025, as part of new measures to support and transform Canada's forest sector.

The Task Force was launched on January 19, 2026, and was mandated to deliver a final report to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources within 90 days (by April 18, 2026).

Canada's forest sector is a major economic driver, supporting nearly 200,000 workers, including over 11,000 Indigenous people, and contributing more than $20 billion to Canada's GDP.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]