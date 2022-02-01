Statement by the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario on Black History Month

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, we celebrate the beginning of Black History Month—a time to honour and celebrate the legacy of Black Canadians and their communities.

This year's theme—February and Forever: Celebrating Black History today and every day—reminds us to recognize and reflect on the remarkable accomplishments and lived experiences of Black Canadians—past and present—not only in February, but all year long.

Black communities have made and continue to make a difference in all areas, including academia, health, sciences, business, sport, the arts, and on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have shown resilience, innovation, and determination in the face of ongoing barriers, inequalities, and systemic anti-Black racism that still exists in our country.

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario is strongly committed to fighting all forms of anti-Black racism and taking concrete actions to safeguard the rights and well-being of Black Canadians.

This year, as we continue to follow public health guidelines to keep each other and our communities safe, most if not all celebrations will be held virtually.

The MRCO invite all Canadians to take part in online events for Black History Month. Together, we can continue building a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable society for everyone.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

