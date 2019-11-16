Statement by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between Canadian National Railway Co. (CN Rail) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference:

"CN Rail and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have been negotiating the renewal of five collective agreements since May 21, 2019, and so far have been unable to reach agreement. Yesterday, the union gave 72 hours notice of their intention to strike on November 19, 2019, however I am encouraged to see that both parties are still negotiating. The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and I have reached out to both parties to encourage them to continue these negotiations and reach agreements.

The Government of Canada supports and has faith in the collective bargaining process. The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, which has been working closely with the parties since June, is currently meeting with them to help them reach agreements.

We are monitoring the situation closely."

