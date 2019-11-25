Statement by the Honourable Carolyn Bennett and the Honourable Marc Miller on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, and the Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller, issued the following statement today:

"Today, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, represents an opportunity for Canadians to come together to defend the rights of women and girls and to eradicate all forms of violence against them.

According to the United Nations, one in three women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

In Canada, while all women and girls face an unacceptable risk of violence, particularly at the hands of intimate partners, research shows that Indigenous women and girls self-report dramatically higher rates of victimization.

Ending violence against Indigenous women and girls is one of the most urgent issues of our time.

The Government of Canada takes the issue of violence against women, including family violence, seriously. We continue to work in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, Indigenous Women's Organizations, and other stakeholders to develop effective and appropriate solutions to improve the safety and security of Indigenous women, children and families.

On this day, we also honour all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and stand in solidarity with their families who continue to grieve their loss and fight for justice. The Government of Canada continues to provide access to community based cultural, emotional and professional mental health supports, as well as access to a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line to help foster the healing of families, survivors and First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

In addition to this, in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' final report, Reclaiming Power and Place, we are working with Indigenous partners and provincial and territorial governments to co-develop a National Action Plan to address violence against Indigenous women, girls, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Two-Spirit people (LGBTQ2S). We will also work with Indigenous partners to determine next steps, including the engagement on the implementation of the Calls for Justice.

Finally, on this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we encourage all Canadians to support the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and the #OurActionsMatter campaign, which runs from today until International Human Rights Day on December 10th.

We are working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis based on the recognition of rights, respect and co-operation to address the root causes of violence. All women need to be able to feel safe in their homes and their communities. That is why we continue to invest in urgent supports and services for women fleeing domestic violence, women's shelters, housing, education, reform of child welfare, and safety on the Highway of Tears.

We all have a responsibility and a role to build a future where Indigenous women, girls, LGBTQ and two-spirit people, and all Canadians are free from violence and able to reach their full potential."

