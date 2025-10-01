OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1st, 2025 /CNW/ - "Tonight at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will mark Yom Kippur – the holiest day in Judaism.

Yom Kippur marks the conclusion of the ten days of repentance, a sacred period of reflection, renewal, and seeking forgiveness. As we honour this sacred day, we should also remember the immense contributions of Jewish Canadians who helped build our country and help make it strong today.

For many, this day of reflection comes at a time of heartbreak or fear for basic safety. When we celebrate the resilience of the Jewish people, we must also confront and condemn the growing threats to their community. Last month, the government introduced new legislation to address the horrifying rise in antisemitism and protect religious and cultural buildings and spaces. Our government is fighting hate so that together, we can build a country where Jewish people can live their lives openly, freely, and safely.

For those observing at home and abroad, I wish you a meaningful Yom Kippur and best wishes for the Jewish Year of 5786.

G'mar chatima tova."

