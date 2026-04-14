OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world celebrate one of the most sacred days in Sikhism, Vaisakhi.

More than three centuries ago, in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Ji founded the Khalsa – a distinct order united by the Sikh faith and a shared identity rooted in justice, charity, and service. For millions of Sikhs in Canada and around the world, this is a day for prayer and a moment to reaffirm those values.

Vaisakhi is also a celebration of the spring harvest – a moment to give thanks for what has grown through hard work, sacrifice, and labour. It reminds us that renewal does not come on its own, nor does harvest arrive by accident – a better future must be nurtured, tended to, and grown.

April marks Sikh Heritage Month in Canada – an opportunity for the entire country to celebrate the richness of Sikh history, culture, and faith. Through generations, Sikh Canadians have helped build this great nation through enterprise, achievement, and seva – acts of selfless service.

I wish everyone celebrating a happy Vaisakhi."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]