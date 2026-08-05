Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of the United Arab Emirates His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister and His Highness celebrated the successful conclusion of negotiations for a Canada-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. As the fastest such agreement ever negotiated in the two countries' histories, it reflects the focus, resolution, and commitment both partners bring to the relationship.

As Canada's largest export market in the Middle East, and with two-way trade growing 10% a year, this agreement will lower tariffs, create new opportunities for Canadian workers, and provide Canadian businesses with greater access to the UAE's $700 billion economy. The leaders agreed to further deepen commercial ties across energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, technology, development assistance, and artificial intelligence.

The leaders discussed the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and underlined shared efforts to build greater stability, security, and lasting peace in the region.

The Prime Minister and His Highness agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated link

• Canada-United Arab Emirates relations

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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