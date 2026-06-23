Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - "Forty-one years ago today, the bombing of Air India Flight 182 claimed 329 innocent lives, including 268 Canadians. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Canada's history.

On this National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we honour the victims of Flight 182 and all those who have lost their lives to acts of terrorism and violent extremism. We stand with the survivors, families, and communities who carry this loss.

The legacy of Air India Flight 182 demands remembrance, but also vigilance. Canada's government is confronting and condemning violent extremism in all its forms, with new legislation to defend the safety and security of Canadians, strengthen our national security institutions, and disrupt terrorist financing and support networks. We are supporting frontline community-based intervention programs and providing our security agencies with stronger tools to better detect, prevent, and disrupt terrorist activity.

The first job of the government is to protect Canadians, and that will always be our mission and our focus."

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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