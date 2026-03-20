OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - "Nowruz – also known as the Persian New Year – marks the arrival of spring and the promise of renewal for millions of people in Canada and around the world, including Iranian, Kurdish, Afghan, and Central Asian communities.

Today, families and friends gather around the haft-sin table to share meals, read poetry, and welcome the year ahead with optimism. This is also a time when loved ones will pause to reflect on the moments over the year that brought them joy, and the people in their lives who made them special.

During this time of profound uncertainty for Canadians with ties to people and communities throughout the Middle East, this spirit of renewal and optimism is especially important. The moments that bring people together and deepen our sense of belonging can be a source of peace and stability.

Nowruz underscores the strength that comes from Canada's diversity. The communities who celebrate Nowruz have helped build a more prosperous and resilient country.

I wish all those celebrating a happy Nowruz.

Har Ruz etan Nowruz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]