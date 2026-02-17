OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, East and Southeast Asian communities across Canada and around the world mark the Lunar New Year and welcome the Year of the Horse.

Lunar New Year is a time of renewal – a moment when family and friends gather to celebrate together and look ahead with hope. It reminds us to reflect on the moments that have brought us joy and the people in our lives who have instilled it with meaning.

This time is also an opportunity to recognise the contributions of Asian-Canadian communities in building our country – as entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, and community leaders. The Year of the Horse symbolises energy, determination, and progress – values that are fundamental to Canada and that reflect the spirit of Asian-Canadian communities' contributions to a stronger shared future.

I wish everyone celebrating a happy Lunar New Year."

