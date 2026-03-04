OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours. This vibrant Hindu festival symbolises new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil.

On this joyous occasion, family and friends gather to splash brightly coloured water powders, listen to music, and reflect on Holi's theme of renewal. This celebration is a powerful reminder of the strength we find in community – a spirit I witnessed firsthand during my visit to India this week.

Holi is an occasion to recognise the many contributions of the more than 830,000 Hindu Canadians who have helped build a stronger, more resilient country.

I extend my best wishes for a happy Holi to all those celebrating."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]