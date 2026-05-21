OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Building on the progress made during their previous meeting in Bardufoss, Norway, in March, the leaders discussed areas of cooperation and global challenges. As close NATO Allies, the leaders outlined priorities for the upcoming NATO Summit, including strengthening Euro-Atlantic security in the face of ongoing threats.

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada's efforts to establish the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank to provide multi-year, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives.

The leaders reaffirmed their joint support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, backed by robust security guarantees, and agreed to increase pressure on Russia to negotiate. They discussed the conflict in the Middle East, emphasising the imperative of de-escalation, a robust ceasefire, and free and secure access through the Strait of Hormuz.

The leaders look forward to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which begins next month and will be co-hosted by Canada.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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