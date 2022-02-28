MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - "I was informed earlier today that l'UPAC had decided to submit the information that they had gathered in the course of the investigation known as Mâchurer to a panel of independent experts.

Following the opinion of the expert panel, the decision was made to end the investigation.

The investigation has weighed very heavily in my personal life, the life of my family, my political colleagues and my colleagues at work.

The pursuit of this investigation made no sense and has been for me and my family an injustice that lasted for almost 8 years.

My family and I wish to thank our advisors, colleagues and friends who never ceased to support us."

Mr. Charest will not be making any further comments.

SOURCE Jean Charest