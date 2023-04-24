Statement by Mirabella Development Corporation

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Julie Di Lorenzo and Paolo Palamara are presidents of two entirely separate real estate development firms. Julie Di Lorenzo is now the Mirabella Development brand and Paolo Palamara remains with the Diamante Development brand, without any existing or future business relationship or affiliation between the two parties.

After almost 40 years at Diamante group, Julie Di Lorenzo established Mirabella Development Corporation. Mr. Palamara continues to use the Diamante Development brand on his own and has built a new team around him.

The legacy of excellence established over 40 years of experience on landmark projects throughout the GTA will continue as two unrelated companies under separate leadership.

Mirabella Development is a full-service company, overseeing all aspects of a development including planning, development, marketing and advertising, sales, construction, after sales service and property management. Mirabella Development is highly respected for their exceptional developments, providing building after building in prime city locations that transform neighbourhoods and create aspirational residential destinations. The Mirabella Development hallmark has always been superior building quality, unique living spaces and extraordinary value.

