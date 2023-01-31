OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors, issued the following statement today:

"Every senior in Canada deserves to live in dignity, safety, comfort and respect, regardless of where they live. The Government of Canada is committed to meeting the needs of seniors, including helping to ensure they can access the safe, quality health care they need and deserve.

"We welcome today's release of complementary, independent long-term care (LTC) standards from the Health Standards Organization (HSO) and CSA Group and thank them for their dedicated work to complete the development of LTC standards. These standards are an important step in helping to ensure quality care for seniors and will raise the bar for safe and respectful care in LTC homes across Canada.

"Together, these standards provide guidance for delivering services that are safe, reliable, and most importantly centred on residents' needs. They aim to foster a healthy and competent workforce, create safer physical environments, and promote a culture of quality improvement and learning across LTC homes.

"Both standards were shaped by the needs and diverse perspectives of thousands of Canadians across the country, including LTC residents, family members, caregivers, and health partners. While these standards are independent, the Government of Canada provided close to $850,000 in funding to the HSO and CSA Group to support enhanced engagement and consultations.

"The development of those standards complements our collaborative work with provinces and territories to help support improvements in LTC. Budget 2021 provided $3 billion over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to improve LTC in their jurisdictions. This is in addition to the $1 billion provided through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement for the creation of the Safe Long Term Care Fund, to protect people living and working in long-term care.

"The Government of Canada is also committed to doing more to support seniors across the country. We know Canadians want to age closer to home and family, but also expect LTC to be safe, if it is needed. In the coming months, we will move forward with consultations and engagement with stakeholders and Canadians on the Safe LTC Act.

"As well, to ensure that decisions continue to reflect the needs of seniors, in October 2022 the Government of Canada mandated the National Seniors Council (NSC) to serve as an expert panel to examine measures, including a potential aging at home benefit, to further support Canadians who wish to age within the comfort of their own homes."

Quick Facts

Since 2017, provinces and territories have implemented new initiatives to improve access, better coordinate and integrate home care and palliative care, and support caregivers to help more Canadians receive the care and services they need, where they want them. This is part of a Government of Canada $11 billion investment over 10 years under the Common Statement of Principles on Shared Health Priorities, which outlines common priorities for home and community care, and mental health and addictions services, and informed the development of bilateral agreements.

investment over 10 years under the Common Statement of Principles on Shared Health Priorities, which outlines common priorities for home and community care, and mental health and addictions services, and informed the development of bilateral agreements. 2021 mandate letters for the Minister of Health and the Minister of Seniors include a commitment to work with provinces and territories to improve infection prevention and control measures in LTC homes, develop national standards and a Safe LTC Act to help ensure seniors get the care they deserve. As long-term care falls under provincial and territorial jurisdiction, any legislation will be designed in a manner that reflects jurisdictional responsibilities.

to help ensure seniors get the care they deserve. As long-term care falls under provincial and territorial jurisdiction, any legislation will be designed in a manner that reflects jurisdictional responsibilities. The 2020 Speech from the Throne committed the Government of Canada to work with the provinces and territories to set new, national standards for LTC so that seniors get the best support possible.

