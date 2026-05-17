OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), issued the following statement on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia:

"Everyone in Canada deserves the freedom to live a safe and healthy life, regardless of who they are or who they love. The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia is an opportunity to challenge the fears and biases that contribute to stigma and discrimination faced by 2SLGBTQI+ people.

Discrimination against 2SLGBTQI+ people in areas such as employment, housing, healthcare, and education impacts their wellbeing and limits economic and social participation. Across Canada, 2SLGBTQI+ communities make valuable contributions to our culture, economy and society every day. For example, more than 100,000 2SLGBTQI+ owned businesses have generated over $22 billion in economic activity and employed more than 435,000 people nationwide. Through the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, the federal government is investing $25 million to help 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs overcome barriers in starting and growing their businesses.

But there can only be prosperity and equality when there is safety, be it at work, in our communities, or at home. Through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, the federal government supports community-led projects that address hate and advances equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Through Budget 2025, the federal government is providing $54.6 million over five years, with $10.9 million ongoing, to support the 2SLGBTQI+ community sector. This includes $7.5 million over five years, with $1.5 million ongoing, to assist Pride festivals with the rising security and insurance costs, needed as a result of increasing anti-2SLGBTQI+ hate.

These investments reflect the importance of ensuring that 2SLGBTQI+ communities feel safe, supported, and empowered to fully participate in all aspects of Canadian life.

Treating each other with dignity and respect, regardless of gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation, helps build a country where all Canadians can participate as their true selves."

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SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-661-2374, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]