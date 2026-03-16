HAMILTON, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The federal government is building a safer Canada for all Canadians. By engaging men and boys to help prevent gender-based violence, we are helping create safer communities, workplaces, and families.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), announced close to $2 million in new funding for 18 organizations across Canada that are delivering initiatives to engage men and boys in preventing gender-based violence. This builds on a previous investment of over $14.3 million by the Government of Canada for these projects.

Across the country, these initiatives are supporting men and boys with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to build healthy, respectful relationships and make positive choices in their lives. They are helping create safer communities and workplaces by promoting consent, healthy relationships, and positive masculinity. This work also helps foster safer families by preventing violence before it happens.

As part of today's announcement, Minister Valdez highlighted new funding of $95,674 for Interval House of Hamilton to help prevent gender-based violence in male-dominated skilled trades workplaces across Ontario. With a total investment of $610,268, this project has already provided training to 970 participants across 56 workplaces to help build safer, more respectful work environments. More people in the skilled trades will help build the homes and major energy and infrastructure projects communities rely on. This work is helping more women enter, stay, and succeed in those careers.

Preventing gender-based violence requires long-term action and collective leadership. By supporting community organizations and working with partners across the country, the federal government is helping address the root causes of violence, strengthen supports for victims and survivors, and build safer communities for everyone.

This work is part of the federal government's broader action to end gender-based violence, including a Budget 2025 commitment of $223.4 million over five years, with $44.7 million ongoing. When Canadians are safe at home, at work, and in their communities, they are able to fully participate and contribute to building a stronger Canadian economy.

Project details are available in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"Ending gender-based violence takes all of us. By engaging men and boys in conversations about respect, consent, and healthy relationships, we are helping prevent violence before it happens. Through these investments, the federal government is supporting communities across Canada as they build a safer future for women, children, families, and everyone impacted by gender-based violence."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Interval House of Hamilton does vital work supporting women affected by gender-based violence. Unfortunately, many women working in the trades and other traditionally male-dominated workplaces still face harassment and violence on the job. This investment will help ensure women can work without fear of gender-based violence in the workplace. The project is moving forward in partnership with Hamilton's union leaders -- including LiUNA, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and the Canadian Union of Skilled Workers."

John-Paul Danko – Member of Parliament for Hamilton West – Ancaster – Dundas

"Gender-based violence affects every part of a community, from homes and workplaces to schools and neighbourhoods. Preventing it means having honest conversations about respect, consent, and healthy relationships, and making sure men and boys are part of that work. This investment will help strengthen that prevention effort here in Hamilton and support safer communities for everyone."

Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

As more women enter the skilled trades, we need to make sure workplaces are safe, respectful, and inclusive. This support for Interval House of Hamilton is helping do exactly that by equipping workers and employers with the tools to prevent violence and foster healthier workplace cultures. That is good for women, for families, and for our economy.

Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre

"Ending gender-based violence requires all of us to be part of the solution. By engaging men and boys in conversations about respect, consent, and healthy masculinity, we can help create safer communities where everyone is valued and free from violence. Preventing violence requires long-term commitment and resources, and this support helps ensure that this work can continue and grow."

Sue Taylor, Executive Director, Interval House of Hamilton

Quick facts

The Gender-based Violence Program helps community organizations across the country provide support to at-risk or underserved populations. To date, more than $84 million has been invested to support approximately 185 projects that strengthen services for victims and survivors, improve prevention efforts, engage men and boys, and advance initiatives to stop human trafficking. In 2024-2025, the GBV Program reached over 50,000 people, contributed to the development of 5,800 resources, and strengthened or established over 600 partnerships and collaborations across the country.

Women are more likely than men to have experienced the most severe acts of intimate partner violence, and to have experienced multiple forms of intimate partner violence in their lifetime. In 2024, police reported more than 128,000 victims of intimate partner violence ages 12 and older. Most of them--about 8 out of 10--were women and girls.

Men can also experience gender-based violence. About one in five police reported intimate partner violence cases involved men--roughly 28,000 men. When men report this kind of abuse, it is usually emotional or psychological, then physical, and less often sexual. Women report the same types of abuse, but at higher levels.

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Contacts: Chris Zhou, Director of Communications Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 343-551-0457, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, [email protected], 819-420-6530