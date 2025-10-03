OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:

"This year, Canada will mark Fire Prevention Week from October 5 to 11. We continue to witness the devastating effects of wildfires, across the country. Families have been displaced, homes destroyed and communities have suffered widespread damage. These are powerful reminders of how quickly fires can escalate and why being prepared is so important. The growing impacts of climate change mean that these events will continue to be more frequent and severe in the years ahead.

The National Fire Protection Association theme this year is "Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home". Lithium-ion batteries, common in rechargeable products, are used in many everyday electronics and devices such as cellphones, laptops, baby monitors, toys and power tools, and it's important to know how to use, store and charge them safely as they contain the same safety risks as other kind of batteries, such as overheating and fires.

Equally, it's essential to practise outdoor fire prevention and get prepared for wildfires. During dry summer months, we urge you to follow local fire bans, fully extinguish campfires and avoid camping near dry grass or dense brush. Never discard cigarette butts into vegetation, and stay informed of local wildfire updates.

I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the firefighters, fire safety leaders, emergency workers, and volunteers who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe, and honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Together, we can help protect our homes and communities from the threat of fire. To learn how to prepare for all types of hazards and emergencies, visit Canada.ca/get-prepared and follow us at @Get_Prepared and Emergency Ready in Canada."

Stay Connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Get Prepared on X

Follow Emergency Ready in Canada on Facebook

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]