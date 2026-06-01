The Government of Canada issues a statement to highlight Portuguese Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"It is with great enthusiasm that we mark the start of Portuguese Heritage Month, a special opportunity to celebrate the richness of Portuguese culture and the immense contribution of Portuguese-Canadian communities to this country.

The ties between Portugal and Canada date back several centuries, when Portuguese explorers were among the first Europeans to set foot on the east coast. Later, beginning in the 1950s, thousands of Portuguese families--most of whom were from the Azores--chose Canada as the place to build a new life filled with hope and dreams to fulfill.

Thanks to their courage, resilience and hard work, Portuguese families have helped shape the Canada we know today by taking root and getting involved in their communities.

From coast to coast to coast, Portuguese Canadians excel in every field: the arts, music, medicine, science, education, sport, entrepreneurship and community life. Their talent, passion and dedication help make our communities more vibrant, united and welcoming every day.

Portuguese Heritage Month is also a wonderful opportunity to discover the traditions, language, cuisine and festive celebrations that make Portuguese culture so rich.

As we approach Dia de Portugal, de Camões e das Comunidades Portuguesas on June 10, I invite everyone to take part in the celebrations and activities taking place across the country.

I wish everyone a happy Portuguese Heritage Month!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]