The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Italian Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Throughout the month of June, we celebrate people of Italian descent, their cultural heritage, and their rich contributions to a diverse and united Canada.

Since the arrival of the first Italian families in Canada, Italian-Canadian communities have had a profound impact on our country's history. While around 2,000 people of Italian origin lived in the country in 1881, today there are more than 1.5 million, making Canada home to one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world.

In cities across the country, "Little Italy" neighbourhoods that bring together diverse businesses bear witness to this heritage. These welcoming, lively places allow families, friends and communities to come together, whether for a good meal or big celebrations, and exemplify the spirit of solidarity, family and generosity that so characterizes the Italian-Canadian community.

During Italian Heritage Month, I invite everyone to celebrate and discover the rich traditions, history and culture that are a source of pride for Italian communities across the country and help make Canada a stronger and more diverse nation.

Happy Italian Heritage Month!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]