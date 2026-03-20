The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Nowruz

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, millions of people in Canada and around the world in the Iranian, Kurdish, Afghan and Central Asian communities are observing the Persian New Year.

For more than 3,000 years, this spring festival has been a chance for family, friends and loved ones to come together, do a thorough cleaning, and celebrate with large, delicious meals. In certain communities, Nowruz is a chance to gather with loved ones for meals around the haft-sin table, while in others, people light bonfires and jump over them to symbolically harness the power of fire. During Nowruz, people are encouraged to offer those in their community their best wishes for luck and prosperity in the year ahead.

The many Canadians who celebrate Nowruz speak a multitude of languages and come from various ethnocultural backgrounds. The mosaic of these communities symbolizes our country's diversity, which is our strength and our pride.

This year, we know that many people of Iranian origin are celebrating Nowruz while feeling deeply concerned for their loved ones who remain in Iran. My thoughts are with all those who are marking this holiday under difficult circumstances.

I invite everyone to learn more about the ancestral cultural events of Nowruz and the people who celebrate it. To all the communities celebrating, I wish you a warm spring and a New Year that lives up to your deepest, heartfelt wishes.

Har Ruz etan Nowruz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]