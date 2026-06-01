The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Filipino Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Filipino Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate the rich Filipino culture and the many contributions made to this country by Filipino Canadians.

With nearly one million people, the Filipino-Canadian community is one of the fastest growing in Canada today. Through its vitality and spirit of solidarity, the community is helping build a richer and more inclusive Canada every day.

Canadians of Filipino descent enrich society in every field: health, education, the arts, sport, science, entrepreneurship, finance, social justice and public life. Their commitment, talent and dedication are an integral part of Canada's history and are helping shape a promising future for generations to come.

Throughout June, I invite everyone to discover the traditions, stories and values that are part of the rich heritage of the Philippines. To all those celebrating Philippine Independence Day on June 12, I wish you a happy 128th anniversary filled with pride, joy and lasting bonds."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]