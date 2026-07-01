Statement by Minister Miller on Canada Day

The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Canada Day.

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Happy Canada Day!

From the shores of British Columbia to the vast Prairies, to the rugged beauty of the North and to the Atlantic coast, communities across the country proudly carry their stories--their legacies, their cultures, their languages and their connections to the land.

And despite the vastness of our country and the diversity of our communities, today we celebrate what unites us and the values that make us proud to be Canadians.

Once again this year, we have seen this unity in action. Across the country, Canadians have rallied behind our athletes, our sports teams, our artists, our creators, our scientists and our leaders. Through their individual achievements--like those of so many other Canadians--these outpourings of pride and solidarity lift us up as a country and demonstrate the strength of what unites us.

Today, let's celebrate this shared pride, our heritage, our rich cultural mosaic, and the exceptional beauty of our landscapes. Let's pay tribute to those who enrich our communities and help build an ever-better Canada.

This day is also a special time to get together with family and friends or within our community. I invite you to take part in the many celebrations happening near you and to enjoy this national holiday to the fullest.

On this Canada Day, let's remember who we are and look together toward what we can build: a stronger, more inclusive and more prosperous future, where all dreams are possible.

I wish everyone a wonderful Canada Day!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]