Government of Canada celebrates Eurovision announcement

The Government of Canada is pleased that CBC/Radio-Canada has decided to take part in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest.

GATINEAU, QC, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The world of music and songwriting brings people together, tells our stories, and reflects who we are as Canadians. Whether in English, French, or Indigenous languages, the songs created by our artists demonstrate Canada's exceptional talent, creativity, and ambition.

To that end, we welcome CBC/Radio-Canada's decision to participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest. As we are working to protect and strengthen our culture, build new international partnerships, and safeguard Canada's cultural sovereignty, Eurovision offers an unparalleled platform to showcase Canadian artists on the world stage.

Canada is already the world's third-largest exporter of recorded music. Eurovision gives us a chance to build on that success and introduce even more Canadian talent to global audiences.

As the world's largest international music competition, reaching millions of viewers worldwide, it is an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate Canada's creativity, diversity, and musical excellence.

Quotes

"A great song stays with you long after you hear it. It makes you feel something, brings people together, and reminds us of what we share. Canada has extraordinary talent, and I can't wait to cheer on Canada at Eurovision 2027."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

CBC/Radio-Canada is an independent Crown corporation. It is a separate organization responsible for its own day-to-day activities. This includes all decisions about journalism, creativity and programming.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]