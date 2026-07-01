Statement by Minister Metlege Diab on Canada Day

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement on Canada Day:

"Each year on Canada Day, I reflect on how fortunate we are to call this country home--a place where diversity is celebrated, our values unite us, and our collective identity comes to life through our official languages and the experiences we share. The occasion is a time to celebrate what brings us together, take pride in our communities and look to the future with confidence as we build an even better Canada for the generations that will follow us.

"As part of this year's festivities, I am honoured to be attending citizenship ceremonies in Canada's capital. These ceremonies are part of a large celebration taking place in every corner of our country where newcomers are taking the oath of citizenship. This is an emotional and meaningful moment as they officially join the Canadian family. These ceremonies happen year-round across Canada and reflect the hope and determination of those who choose to build their lives here. If you ever have the chance to attend one, I highly recommend it; it is a powerful experience.

"Generations of newcomers and their descendants have contributed to Canada's success. Today, we are a proud, welcoming, dynamic country precisely because we know how to find common cause and get big things done. Whether your family has been here for generations or you are taking the oath of citizenship for the first time today, you are part of Canada's story--one of unity, opportunity and progress for all Canadians.

"On this Canada Day, I also want to recognize the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples who have lived on this land since time immemorial and continue to shape Canada's development. Their histories, cultures, traditions and contributions are essential to who we are, and all Canadians should strive to learn more about Indigenous Peoples while walking the path of reconciliation.

"Today, on Canada Day, let's celebrate our nation's best days and our bright future. Happy Canada Day!

"For more information about Canada Day celebrations in your area, visit the Canadian Heritage website."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information (media only), please contact: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]