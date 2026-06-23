Federal-Provincial-Territorial Immigration Ministers meet to discuss sustainable immigration

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration (FMRI) met today to advance collaboration on the 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan and discuss federal–provincial–territorial (FPT) priorities. They discussed returning immigration to sustainable levels while considering regional, rural and northern contexts, addressing labour shortages, reinforcing key economic sectors, and supporting communities across the country. Ministers also discussed the role of Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) in advancing these considerations and the need for stable and adequate PNP allocations.

While ministers held forward-looking discussions, they also reviewed the implementation of recent reforms, including measures to support sustainable immigration and strengthen program integrity. Ministers agreed that meaningful consultation, careful planning, and effective management across both permanent and temporary immigration pathways is essential to restoring balance to Canada's immigration system and alignment with economic objectives. Ministers discussed the federal commitment to stabilize permanent resident admissions to less than 1% of the total population beyond 2027 and to reduce the temporary population to less than 5% of the total population by the end of 2027, agreeing on the need for continued progress in returning immigration to sustainable levels.

Ministers underscored that immigration is a shared jurisdiction and that provinces and territories need to be engaged as substantive partners in the development of immigration levels and programs to enhance responsiveness to distinct labour market and demographic needs across Canada. Ministers agreed on the importance of strong collaboration between FPT partners, as well as with strategic stakeholders, while ensuring successful integration of newcomers in key labour sectors at the national and regional levels. They emphasized that attracting and retaining the world's best talent with the skills and experience needed to grow the economy at the national and regional levels is key to achieving Canada's economic objectives. PT ministers requested further information on the process to set PNP targets and allocations to facilitate more strategic policy and program planning.

Ministers discussed improving economic immigration programs, including modernizing processes, streamlining workflows, and reducing duplication of selection of candidates. They discussed ways to improve the Express Entry system to better address regional labour market needs and newcomer outcomes. PT ministers underlined that the PNP and other regional economic programs such as the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP), are the most effective tools available to address regional labour shortages in key sectors, enabling provinces and territories to directly select the skilled workers that align with their economic priorities. PT ministers underscored the importance of increasing the PNP and AIP allocations to ensure provinces and territories have greater control over economic immigration.

Ministers highlighted the need for greater complementarity across immigration programs and initiatives to facilitate the transition of workers and international students already in Canada from temporary to permanent residence, while ensuring sustainable levels of new arrivals. They reinforced that these coordination approaches need to support immigrant integration in a holistic manner through aligned settlement services and programs. Ministers emphasized the role PTs play in the integration of newcomers. PT ministers urged the federal government to reinstate adequate and responsive levels of funding, in areas such as targeted language training, to support ongoing settlement needs for newcomers and help them succeed.

Ministers discussed the importance of attracting and recruiting international students to support Canada's economy. PT ministers agreed to further collaboration to shape the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program to better align with regional labour market needs.

Ministers acknowledged prior efforts and the progress made to reduce barriers to foreign credential recognition (FCR), including occupation-specific reforms (particularly in health care), FCR system reforms, and the introduction of fair registration practices legislation in most jurisdictions. They directed officials to work expeditiously and collaboratively through the newly created Forum of Labour Market Ministers - FMRI Joint Task Force on a coordinated approach to tackle challenges and barriers across the entire immigration continuum, from pre-arrival through to employment.

Ministers expressed support for Francophone immigration as a priority, recognizing the role it can play in strengthening Francophone minority communities outside Quebec, including supporting their integration into our communities. They acknowledged this work is being undertaken to help achieve the Government of Canada's target of 12% Francophone permanent resident admissions by 2029. They discussed progress toward the development of a renewed Federal/Provincial/Territorial Action Plan for Increasing Francophone Immigration Outside of Quebec and welcomed collaboration and complementarity with the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie in advancing this work.

Together, ministers committed to working in close, meaningful and timely collaboration on all manner of immigration policies and programs to ensure the best possible outcomes for Canada and Canadians.

Quotes

"Canadians expect their governments to manage migration responsibly, balancing sustainability and system integrity with efforts to attract the best talent in the world. Alongside our partners, we are doing that work now. By restoring confidence and control to our system, we will maximize the social and economic benefits that newcomers can bring to communities across Canada. I look forward to collaborating further on our shared priorities in the months and years ahead."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Provinces and territories play a critical role in shaping immigration pathways that reflect regional labour market needs, support economic growth, and help communities of all sizes thrive. I am encouraged by the progress we've made together on many issues including advancing collaboration on immigration levels, strengthening programs such as the Provincial Nominee Program, and improving foreign credential recognition. We remain committed to working closely with our federal partners and provincial and territorial colleagues to ensure newcomers are supported and that Canada's immigration system continues to deliver meaningful outcomes across the country."

– The Honourable Lin Paddock, Minister of Immigration for Newfoundland and Labrador and Provincial-Territorial FMRI Co-Chair

Note: As requested by the Government of Quebec, the Quebec minister responsible for immigration holds observer status at the federal and provincial-territorial ministers' table. Under the Canada-Québec Accord, Quebec assumes sole responsibility for establishing immigration levels and for the selection, francization and integration of immigrants. In areas under its responsibility, Quebec develops its policies and programs, and legislates, regulates and sets its own standards. Quebec is not a party to the discussions and is not bound by the decisions made regarding pan-Canadian initiatives related to FCR.

About the FMRI: The FMRI is an FPT decision‑making body with the goal of supporting a flexible, timely and effective immigration system for Canada. The FMRI's mission is to advance joint immigration priorities and to enhance Canada's immigration policies and programs.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Brodie Thomas, Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-5777, 709-725-3759, [email protected]