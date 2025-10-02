The Government of Canada issues statement to mark Dussehra

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today we join Hindu communities across Canada in celebrating Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, one of the most cherished festivals in Hinduism.

Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil, symbolized by the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana.

On this special day, family and friends gather to honour Rama's brave deeds with songs, colourful decorations and fireworks. This festival is also associated with the goddesses Durga, Saraswati and Lakshmi, as it marks the close of Navratri, a celebration honouring the divine feminine.

One of Canada's greatest strengths is our rich cultural diversity. It is through the contributions of people from a mosaic of cultural backgrounds that our communities continue to thrive and grow stronger.

May Dussehra bring joy and harmony to all who are celebrating!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]