Statement by Minister Duncan on the Closing of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, celebrates Team Canada's accomplishments as the Lima 2019 Pan American Games draw to an end

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Lima 2019 Pan American Games came to an end this past weekend. I want to thank all of the dedicated athletes who represented Canada.

I know every Canadian appreciates how much work, sacrifice and perseverance it took to make it to the Pan American Games, and we could not be more proud of what you have accomplished.

With 152 medals, Team Canada marched proudly into the Estadio Nacional del Perú—led by flag-bearer Ellie Black (gymnastics – artistic)—along with the 6,680 athletes from 41 countries who competed in 61 disciplines in 39 sports. Ellie, the most decorated Canadian Pan Am gymnast ever, won five medals, including two gold!

The last 19 days of competition were filled with unbelievable performances, outstanding demonstrations of determination and a fantastic team spirit that fueled Team Canada.

This has been a thrilling journey for the Canadian team. Congratulations to all of the athletes, coaches and officials on these outstanding Games. I hope you enjoyed the closing ceremony experience when you entered the stadium and reflected on all that you have accomplished.

On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate all our Pan American athletes, whose achievements amazed us all and will inspire the next generation of athletes.

Wishing all the best to our Canadian paralympic athletes who will be competing from August 23 to September 1 at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games!

