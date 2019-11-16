Statement by Minister Carolyn Bennett on Louis Riel Day

OTTAWA, Nov. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, issued the following statement today:

"On Louis Riel Day, Canadians join the Métis Nation in honouring the life of Louis Riel. As a leader, activist and key contributor to Canadian Confederation, Louis Riel's legacy lives on to this day and reminds us of the importance of social justice, Métis culture and heritage in Canadian society.



We also recognize that November 16th is a dark day in this country's history as it marks the anniversary of his execution. We know that the actions of a past repressive colonial government were driven by racism and fear - fear of a different culture and a unique way of life. We cannot forget this as we continue to work towards a Canada that values inclusivity and equality for all.



The Government of Canada thanks the Métis Nation for their dedication to preserving and promoting the legacy of Louis Riel. Today, Canada and the Métis Nation are committed to building a strong, collaborative relationship based on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership.



In honour of this day, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are encouraged to learn more about Métis history and culture as we all continue on this joint journey of reconciliation."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Twitter: @CrownIndigenous

Facebook: @CrownIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS .

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: media may contact: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-997-0002; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

