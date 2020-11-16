OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - "The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services; and the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs issued the following statement to commemorate Louis Riel Day:

"On Louis Riel Day, we commemorate the legacy of a man who is a Métis leader and father of Manitoba by recognizing his advocacy for the protection of the rights and culture of the Métis Nation. Louis Riel made significant contributions to Canada by defending Metis rights, and providing leadership and governance for the Métis. Through his contributions to nation building, Louis Riel provided a foundation for the recognition and respect for a diverse history, culture, and identity of the Métis.

While we celebrate Louis Riel's life and legacy, we must also acknowledge the persistence of the injustices he fought against in his advocacy of Métis rights. The actions of past repressive colonial governments and policies were driven by racism and fear - fear of a different culture and a unique way of life. We cannot forget this as we continue to work towards a Canada that values inclusivity and equality for all. Today, we are reminded of the Canada we are striving to achieve, a Canada that lives up to his vision of a just and equal society.

It is in the spirit of reconciliation that the Government of Canada and the Métis Nation continue to work together towards a renewed relationship, based on affirmation of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord signed in 2017, we established the permanent bilateral table with the Métis National Council and its Governing Members. This process advances Métis priorities leading to historic investments in Métis housing, the signing of the self-government agreements with the Metis Nation in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario, and moving forward together on other important issues.

Our Government recognizes that the Métis people embody their own unique culture, traditions, language (Michif), and way of life; values that we as Canadians must continue to uphold. The Métis Nation has been and continues to be inspired by Metis artists, who actively share their culture and heritage while also preserving the memories of their ancestors. Louis Riel said it perfectly "My people will sleep for one hundred years, but when they awake, it will be the artists who give them their spirit back"

Today we honour Louis Riel and encourage all Canadians to take time to learn more about the Métis Nation as they are an integral part of our shared goal of Reconciliation with all Indigenous Peoples."

