"Across Canada, drones play an important role in connecting communities with the resources they depend on, reaching hard-to-access rural and remote areas, and helping in life-saving search and rescue and emergency operations. Drones are quickly becoming part of an important economic sector in Canada, with significant potential to improve the lives of Canadians across the country.

"Drone Safety Day recognizes the exciting and innovative world of drones and the important role all drone pilots play in flying safely. This includes keeping drones at a safe distance from people, and away from other aircraft and forest fires, floods or other natural disasters. Drone pilots must also respect the privacy rights of others when flying.

"As the popularity of drone flying increases, Canada remains a strong advocate for the safe use of drones while also encouraging innovation and economic growth in this sector. Our drone rules balance practicality and the safe use of drones, which can create new opportunities for Canadians, and allow recreational and non-recreational drone pilots to safely access Canadian airspace.

"We are working closely with industry partners on pilot projects and Special Flight Operation Certificates for new and novel operations, and are developing a regulatory framework to allow for more beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations.

"Our government looks forward to continuing to work together with communities and industry to develop the full potential that these exciting new and emerging technologies can offer Canadians."



