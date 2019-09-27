Statement by Michael Adamson Regarding 2001 Trudeau Brownface Photograph

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - "Earlier this month I communicated with a reporter from Time Magazine regarding the existence of a photograph showing Justin Trudeau wearing Brownface at an event while he was a teacher at West Point Grey Academy.

As a past member of the WPGA community, I had been aware of gossip surrounding the existence of this photograph and was in a position to provide a copy of it from the school yearbook to the Time reporter.

I am not and have never been a member of a political party. I received no payment for releasing this photograph. My decision to provide it to Time Magazine was motivated solely by the belief that the Canadian public had a right to see it.

This statement will serve as the only public comment that I will be making on this matter and I ask the media and others to respect my privacy and that of my family."

SOURCE Michael Adamson

For further information: Michael Adamson, adamsonmichaelr@gmail.com