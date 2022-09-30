MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -

My dear friend Franco, I am deeply saddened to hear of your departure... From the first day we met at Cirque du Soleil in 1985, through our many creative encounters, we have dreamed together and had the chance and pleasure to realize some of our wildest dreams. "O" is one of them and I believe I can say, in all humility, that this show will undoubtedly remain in the annals of entertainment as a technical and artistic masterpiece.

Creation is a phenomenon that comes from the heart, a language that you, the great romantic and committed artist that you were, knew well. I feel privileged to have been able to develop this creative complicity and friendship with you over the years. To have inspired you and to have been inspired by you...

Your departure is a reminder that the real value of life lies in what really matters: family, friends and health. The entertainment industry has lost a great creator, but your children and loved ones have lost a great man and I wish to offer them my deepest sympathies.

Thank you for all the beautiful emotions you brought to this world; I have no doubt that you will continue to bring that unique touch wherever you are now. Farewell my friend.

Guy

