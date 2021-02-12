Statement by Dr. Martin Gillis, Registrar, Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia

BEDFORD, NS, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - On February 11, 2021, a meeting of the Complaints Committee of the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia was convened. The meeting was convened after the Provincial Dental Board was informed by legal counsel for Dr. Louis Bourget on February 5, 2021 that he is facing criminal charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Dr. Bourget is registered as an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon practicing in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Following a review of the information regarding the criminal charges that Dr. Bourget is facing, the Complaints Committee ordered that Dr. Bourget's license to practice in the Province of Nova Scotia be suspended effective immediately. This matter has been referred to the Discipline Committee of the Provincial Dental Board for a hearing under s. 34 (4) of the Dental Act.

SOURCE Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia

For further information: email: [email protected]