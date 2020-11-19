Statement by Dr. Curtis Gregoire, Deputy Registrar, Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia

BEDFORD, NS, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - On the evening of Wednesday November 18, 2020, pursuant to Section 34 of the Dental Act, an emergency meeting of the Complaints Committee of the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia was convened to consider recent complaints made against Dr. Errol Gaum, a Registered Dentist practicing in Bedford, Nova Scotia.

After reviewing the complaints, the Committee ordered that Dr. Gaum's license to practice dentistry in the Province of Nova Scotia be suspended indefinitely, effective immediately.

SOURCE Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia

For further information: email: [email protected]