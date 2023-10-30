STATEMENT BY CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS (CME) REGARDING THE RESOLUTION OF THE ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STRIKE

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement today regarding the tentative deal between the 360 St. Lawrence Seaway workers and the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.

"CME is pleased the labour disruptions at the St. Lawrence Seaway are moving towards resolution, and that normal operations can resume thanks to a tentative deal,'' said Dennis Darby, President CEO. "We thank Minister Seamus O'Regan for helping accelerate the resolution. Ensuring Canada's manufacturers can get their goods to markets is essential, as any interruption at critical points of our supply chain has a major impact on businesses."

Last week, CME joined the other members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC) in expressing their concerns over the devastating effects of a prolonged strike to the federal government. The Canadian manufacturing sector dealt with a similar situation earlier this year when a strike persisted in the Ports of BC. "These disruptions are not only damaging the Canadian economy, but also jeopardize the country's reputation as a reliable partner," said Darby.

In 2022, about 36.3 million metric tons of cargo valued at $16.7 billion passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway's infrastructure, generating a total of nearly $6 billion in economic activity and supporting more than 42,000 jobs in Canada. CME is calling on the federal government to find a plan for lasting stability in Canada's transportation system in order to ensure disruptions like these do not continue to impact Canada's economy.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS (CME)

Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

For further information: Jane Taber, Vice President, Public Affairs NATIONAL Public Relations, C: 902-209-9512 | [email protected]