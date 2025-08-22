Statement by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, on Carney's Plan to Remove U.S. Counter-Tariffs

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's unions refuse to accept punishing tariffs on our critical export industries as the "new normal." These tariffs have been an attack on Canadian workers and our economy, and our government must stand strong. Rolling over to Donald Trump's demands is not an option.

Let's be clear: capitulation hasn't delivered Canada a single gain from Trump. Whether it was scrapping the digital services tax or making concessions on border security, giving in has only weakened our industries and hurt working people. Removing counter-tariffs now would once again hand Trump an easy victory while leaving Canadian workers and communities to pay the price.

Counter-tariffs are not symbolic. They are Canada's line of defence in this escalating trade war. Unilaterally removing counter-tariffs now would betray the clear mandate Canadians gave the Prime Minister: fight back against Trump's trade war and defend good Canadian jobs.

Caving to Trump is not an option. It's time to hit back hard, to stand up for workers, and to deploy every tool available to protect our industries and our communities. Prime Minister Carney must use Canada's considerable bargaining power to prevent the decimation of vital industries and the loss of thousands of good jobs.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426