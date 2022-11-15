OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has received the Auditor General of Canada's report, Managing Emergencies in First Nations Communities, issued earlier today.

The health, safety and well-being of First Nations communities remains our top shared priority with our partners. The seven recommendations outlined in the report for Indigenous Services Canada highlight important and critical gaps that must be addressed, both in responding to emergencies and preparing for them. The department welcomes and accepts all of these recommendations, many of which align with work underway to improve on-reserve emergency management services.

First Nations communities are on the front lines and are at increased risk from the threats posed by natural hazards, whether it be floods, wildfires or extreme weather events. We've seen this with major and disastrous flooding and fire events in British Columbia, repeating flooding in Manitoba, and hurricanes affecting the Atlantic region. With climate change, these threats are only increasing in frequency and severity. We know we need to act now.

Indigenous Services Canada is developing a comprehensive action plan to not only address the report recommendations, but to ensure that we are doing everything we can to support First Nations in their efforts to manage emergencies affecting their communities. This work is guided by key principles, including:

First Nations' input in their own emergency management planning and response is of foremost importance.

First Nations are full and equal partners in decisions that affect their own communities.

Indigenous Services Canada is supporting the development of First Nations-led service delivery models that reflect community-identified needs and priorities, and the inherent right to self-determination. In addition, we are continuing efforts in First Nations service transfer, including emergency management programs. We also recognize the importance of spiritual connection to the land and traditional knowledge in advancing climate change adaptation, which will help protect First Nations from climate hazards in the future.

I thank the Auditor General for their report and recommendations. Gaps in prevention, in coordination, and in responding to emergencies in First Nations communities remain, but we are committed to addressing them and doing the work needed to keep communities safe. Above all, this work must be led in true partnership with First Nations and all orders of government, ensuring that equal participation and equitable resources are available."

