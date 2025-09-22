WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 16, 2025, the AFNQL, its Chiefs Committee on Forestry, unions representing more than 20,000 forestry workers, environmental organizations, as well as the federations of ZECs and outfitters in Quebec supporting more than 5,000 jobs, came together for an unprecedented meeting.

All share the same conclusion: Bill 97 is one of the most unifying pieces of legislation ever put forward—unifying in opposition. This joint declaration against it is proof of that.

This convergence of voices reflects a deep concern with the current version of the bill and underscores that the forest must be regarded as a major societal issue. In this spirit, and as an act of collaboration, we call for Bill 97 not to be reintroduced in the new parliamentary session.

After analyzing the situation, we all reached the same conclusion: the proposed version is unacceptable. Despite our efforts to make our voices heard, the government has persisted in turning a deaf ear, refusing to recognize the value of the solutions we are collectively bringing forward.

The status quo is not an option either. However, any new version must fully respond to the requirements expressed by the First Nations and all stakeholders concerned.

Likewise, a rushed reform cannot benefit anyone, especially if it is to remain in place for many years. We are united in affirming that a new forest regime must be considered as a true societal project.

A meeting between the Premier, First Nations, and all concerned parties must be organized promptly in order to discuss and jointly identify a path that will allow for the fair and sustainable reconciliation of ancestral rights, the long-term sustainability of the forest and the many benefits it provides, biodiversity, as well as the quality and stability of long-term jobs in the forestry sector.

With respect, goodwill, and unity,

Francis Verreault-Paul

ChIef of the Assembly of First Nations

Quebec-Labrador

Lucien Wabanonik

Chief of Anishnabe Nation of Lac- Simon

Jonathan Germain

Chief of Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation Council

Martin Dufour

Chief of Innu Council of Essipit

Jérôme Bacon St-Onge

Vice-Chief of Innus Council of Pessamit

Sipi Flamand

Chief of Atikamekw Council of Manawan

Lance Haymond

Chief of Kebaowek First Nation

Constant Awashish

Grand Chief of Atikamekw Nation Council

Savanna McGregor

Grand Chief of Tribal Council of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation

Kevin Gagnon

Fédération de l'industrie manufacturière-CSN

Luc Vachon

President of the Centrale des syndicats démocratiques

Daniel Cloutier

Quebec Director of Unifor

Nicolas Lapierre

Quebec Director of the Syndicat des Métallos

Alice-Anne Simard

Executive Director of Nature Québec

Alain Branchaud

Executive Director Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society - Québec Chapter

Martin Vaillancourt

Executive Director of National Network of Regional Environmental Councils of Québec

Bruno Caron

Président of the Québec Outfitter Federation

Guillaume Ouellet

President of Zecs Québec

Normand Fiset

President of the Québec Federation for Atlantic Salmon

