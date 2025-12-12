OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As the Holiday season approaches, I wish to express my profound gratitude to members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Diplomatic Corps, especially those serving abroad and away from their home during this special time.

In a time of global uncertainty, Canada plays a vital role in promoting peace and security worldwide, while fostering sustainable economies that benefit all. These are the values you uphold every day as you serve our country with devotion and dignity.

Wherever you serve, in Canada or far away, thank you for carrying out such essential work and for bringing honour and pride to our nation.

On behalf of Canadians, I wish you a happy holiday season and best wishes for the new year.

Mary Simon

