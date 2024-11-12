State of the Relationship celebrates 30-year milestone

The Canadian American Business Council's flagship event celebrating the Canada-US friendship will mark the eras of the relationship at this year's event.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian American Business Council (CABC) is proud to be celebrating its 30th annual State of the Relationship this year on November 18, in Ottawa. The must-attend evening features radio and tv host, Molly Thomas as the emcee; US Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen; Canadian Ambassador to the US, Kirsten Hillman; CABC Board Chair, Nancy Ziuzin Schlegel; as well as a surprise celebrity guest.

"CABC is honored to host our milestone 30th State of the Relationship this year," says Beth Burke, President and CEO, CABC. "The friendship between the US and Canada is a world-class model for nations everywhere and it's only fitting we celebrate the story of us in style."

"CABC is honored to host this evening as a celebration of our ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue, advocating for our mutual interests, and enhancing international diplomacy," adds Nancy Ziuzin Schlegel, Board Chair, CABC. "State of the Relationship is a testament to the enduring friendship and strong alliance between our nations."

The State of the Relationship is CABC's largest event of the year, where dignitaries, diplomats, and business leaders gather to celebrate the Canada-US relationship. The 30th anniversary marks a particularly special evening as CABC recognizes the important bilateral relationship.

Every year, the State of the Relationship is also an opportunity for CABC to celebrate the achievements within our community that are driving progress and ensuring a sustainable future by awarding our Corporate Leadership Award. The winner will be announced at State of the Relationship.

This year's event is by invite only and sponsorship opportunities have now closed. If you'd like to find out about getting involved in next year's event or about becoming a member of CABC, please contact [email protected].

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about 11.3 million people and generate more than $5.7 trillion in annual revenues. For more information about the CABC and its leadership team, please visit our website.

Quick Facts: Eras of the Canada-US relationship

1949: Formation of North American Treaty Organization (NATO)

1957: Creation of the North American Air Defense Agreement (NORAD)

1965: Canada and the United States sign the Auto Pact

and sign the Auto Pact 1972: Canada and the United States sign the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement

and sign the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement 1980: Canada executes a top secret mission, dubbed "Operation Argo" to rescue US hostages in Iran

executes a top secret mission, dubbed "Operation Argo" to rescue US hostages in 1987: The Canadian American Business Council is born!

1992: Canada , the United States , and Mexico sign the initial North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)

, , and sign the initial North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) 2011: Canada and the United States create the Regulatory Cooperation Council (RCC)

and create the Regulatory Cooperation Council (RCC) 2018: A new trade agreement, CUSMA/USMCA, is signed to replace NAFTA

2020: The CABC leads efforts to ensure collaboration between Canada and the United states during the Covid-19 pandemic response

and the United states during the Covid-19 pandemic response 2025 and beyond: continued collaboration and partnership

