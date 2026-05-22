LONGUEUIL, QC, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Space is a strategic asset that supports multiple national priorities. Canada's space sector is helping build a stronger and safer Canada by strengthening sovereignty, advancing climate action, supporting emergency response, and improving connectivity. It is also creating new opportunities for Canadian companies to innovate, diversify, and compete in the global economy.

The Canadian Space Agency released today the 28th edition of the State of the Canadian Space Sector Report, providing the latest data and insights on Canada's space economy, workforce, and global competitiveness.

Gathered from over 200 organizations involved in space activities from across Canada, this annual report is Canada's most comprehensive snapshot of the space sector, highlighting key trends in revenues, employment, innovation, and emerging opportunities across the country.

Quotes

"Canada's space sector is driving innovation, creating high-quality jobs, and strengthening Canada's sovereign capabilities in an increasingly strategic domain. This report highlights how the space sector is contributing to Canada's economic growth, unlocking new opportunities, attracting investment, and delivering tangible benefits for Canadians."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada's space sector continues to deliver technologies and expertise that benefit Canadians every day. The State of the Canadian Space Sector Report demonstrates the strength of our space community and the growing importance of space to Canada's economy, innovation, and future."

Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

Quick facts

In 2024, the industry contributed $3.8B to Canada's economy.

It generated $5B in revenue.

It also supported more than 28,000 jobs across Canada.

Link

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]