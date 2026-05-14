LONGUEUIL, QC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, welcomed the Artemis II crew to Canadian Space Agency (CSA) headquarters for the first time since completing their historic journey around the Moon. CSA astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen, alongside NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, were joined by CSA astronaut Jenni Gibbons, who played several key roles in supporting the mission.

During a fireside chat with the Minister, the crew and Jenni Gibbons reflected on the mission, sharing insights shaped by their respective roles. They then engaged with local Air Cadets, answering questions and offering personal perspectives on their journey. These exchanges highlighted how space exploration not only advances knowledge but also inspires young Canadians to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, building tomorrow's workforce.

In recognizing this broader impact, the Minister praised the crew's achievements, emphasizing both the significance of the mission and the teamwork and dedication that made it possible. She also reaffirmed the Government of Canada's commitment to investing in space and innovation.

Quotes

"The Artemis II crew brought Canadians and people around the world along on their journey around the Moon, inspiring young people to pursue career paths that will shape scientists, engineers, and the workforce of tomorrow. Jeremy's successful mission demonstrated the resiliency and strength of Canada's space economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"It is an honour to welcome the crew of the historic Artemis II mission to the Canadian Space Agency. We are immensely proud of what they accomplished, including the contributions of our colleagues CSA astronauts Jeremy Hansen and Jenni Gibbons. Artemis II demonstrates the positive impact of Canada's space program, as we set and achieve big goals with our international partners."

Lisa Campbell, Canadian Space Agency President

"It feels incredible to be home. Canadians across the nation have expressed how proud they are of our role in this historic mission. Representing our country has been an honour, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share this experience with Canadians."

Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Quick facts

Artemis II took place from April 1 to 10, 2026. It was the first crewed test flight of the multi-mission Artemis campaign, which is set to build the expertise for a lasting return to the Moon and lay an important foundation for deep-space exploration to more distant destinations like Mars.

Canada had a seat on Artemis II thanks to decades of contributions and strategic investments, proving that Canada's expertise is instrumental to space exploration endeavours.

CSA astronaut Jenni Gibbons was on console at NASA's Mission Control Center during the mission to support the Artemis II crew. She is the first Canadian certified as Artemis capcom, the critical voice link between the crew in space and the ground.

When they reached the furthest point of the mission, 406,773 kilometres away from Earth, the crew surpassed the record for human spaceflight's farthest distance previously set by Apollo 13.

During the lunar flyby, the Orion capsule passed within approximately 6,545 kilometres of the Moon's surface at its closest approach.

The crew travelled more than 1 million kilometres in nearly 10 days.

Associated links

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]