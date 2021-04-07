State of Emergency Declaration Necessary to Protect Hospitals and ICUs

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Hospital Association fully supports the declaration of a state-of-emergency and a stay-at-home order in the Province of Ontario. The measures announced today by the Government of Ontario are urgently required and essential to halting the rapid spread of COVID-19 and mitigating against the extraordinary pressures now facing hospitals and their intensive care units.

The pandemic is now accelerating dangerously. More than 500 adults are in intensive care across the province with COVID-related critical illness and rates of admission are rapidly increasing. Every possible effort is being taken to prepare for overwhelming demand and ensure equitable access to critical care for patients in need over the next several weeks. The OHA fully supports the decision to target the province's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to those living in regions with the highest rates of transmission. Over time, this will ease pressures on hospitals and critical care services and lessen the impact of the third wave on other important hospital-based care, especially scheduled surgeries.

Ontario's hospitals are all too aware of the very significant impact these measures will have on businesses and workers. Given the gravity of the crisis, the Province has been left with no other option but to implement these very strong public health protections. We recognize what an extraordinary time this is for businesses and workers and on behalf of Ontario's hospitals, the OHA is eternally grateful for your sacrifice. Please know that these measures will reduce harm to human health and prevent avoidable death. Thank you for all you are doing to support Ontario's hospitals and keep our communities safe in the fight against this terrible pandemic.

Over the next four weeks, it's vital that every Ontarian continue to stay home if possible, wear a mask indoors and outdoors, and maintain physical distance when in close quarters. As the vaccination rollout accelerates, these choices and adherence to all public health measures are needed now more than ever before.

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: Amanda Philp, Director, Public Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

www.oha.com

