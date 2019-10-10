State of Canadian Hockey: FlipGive and Scotiabank Hockey Club Release New Survey with Surprising Results

SEE INFOGRAPHIC/SURVEY RESULTS HERE

While the pervasiveness of first-generation hockey players may be new, the high cost of Canada's favourite sport isn't. According to the survey: 83 per cent of parents reported the cost for their child to play hockey has gone up during the last year; nearly 60 per cent are paying at least $5,000 per year for their child to lace up their skates; and almost 90 per cent of parents surveyed said they are concerned about the impact youth hockey is having on their family's finances.

Perhaps most encouraging is that, even though a majority of parents surveyed didn't lace up the skates themselves as children, they are willing to go to great lengths to see their young one succeed and, in turn, continue to grow the game of hockey in Canada.

In fact, 67 per cent of parents say they trade off family vacations for hockey; 35 per cent take on more personal debt to make ends meet, and 24 per cent of parents have taken on a second job or worked overtime to help pay for hockey expenses.

"I have two young boys who play travel hockey, so our family knows firsthand just what it costs to suit up every season," said Mark Bachman, FlipGive co-founder and CEO. "If we are going to continue growing our game and ensure that Canada maintains its top spot in the global hockey community, it is imperative that we keep innovating and finding new ways for parents and families to raise the money they need to keep their kids on the ice."

"Hockey matters to Scotiabank because it matters to Canadians and Scotiabank is committed to helping young people reach their infinite potential both on and off the ice," said Lisa Ferkul, Director Hockey Sponsorship at Scotiabank. "We are proud to support one million kids and counting through our commitment to community hockey across Canada. Being part of a team is a living example of how we're better together, and together with FlipGive, we're proud to help make that a reality for young people in our communities."

Though the commitment of these parents is great for their children and the game of hockey, it does create stress in their lives. Far and away, the survey found the biggest stressor for hockey parents is the high of keeping their kid on the ice, ranking well above the time commitment, team politics, risk of injury associated with the game. Not surprisingly, 80 per cent of these same parents said they are forced to fundraise to help offset the financial burden.

